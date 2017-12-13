Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

There’s a new object of desire for Eminem fans and hardcore sneaker-heads.

The rapper teased a new version of his extremely rare Air Jordan 4 Encore on Instagram last night (Dec. 12).

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the rapper and StockX have plans for a new “retro-version” of the iconic kicks.

Back in September, the rapper was one of several stars who donated a rare pair of sneakers to be auctioned for hurricane relief via StockX. The Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt’s raised over $50k.

No word yet as to what the rollout of the new sneakers will be, but for now, check out the post below.