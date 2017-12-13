Jada Pinkett Smith and Hollywood have gotten along since “A Different World” days in the the early ’90s, but her and Hollywood award shows lately, well, that’s a different story.

A year ago there was talk about the actress boycotting the Academy Awards due to the lack of nominees of color. Now it’s not just that her summer blockbuster “Girls Trip” wasn’t nominated for a Golden Globe – not to mention her EVERYWHERE break-out co-star, Tiffany Haddish – but she is claiming on Twitter that “the Hollywood Foreign Press/Golden Globes wouldn’t even WATCH the movie.”

” ‘Girls Trip’ was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn’t get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?”

Adding: “And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply… racism.”