As what could arguably be the biggest year of Migos career wraps up, here Quavo, Offset and Takeoff are trying to get into an argument again.

Atlanta’s rap trio posted a tease on its Instagram of an upcoming video for “Ice Tray” (from “Quality Control Vol. 1”), in which the group’s past nemesis Joe Budden and his Complex morning show Everyday Struggle are depicted. (Anyone else notice that “Old Rappers Struggling” sign behind them?)

The Budden lookalike declares: “They’re not about the culture!” “They’re not hip-hop!” (Sentiments similar to what Budden said about an interview/physical confrontation with Migos before this year’s BET Awards; from which he left abruptly).

Think he’ll be on Radio Row next month when the GRAMMY nominees contend for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance?