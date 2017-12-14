THE RYAN CAMERON MORNING SHOW WITH WANDA SMITH IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More
By Maria Boynton
Filed Under:pbs, sexual abuse allegations, Tavis Smiley

Tavis Smiley is the latest journalist/celebrity to be accused of sexual misconduct. His late-night talk show on PBS has been suspended indefinitely, after, what the network calls “credible” allegations. Smiley is accused of having sexual relations with multiple employees, his subordinates. He is also accused of creating a hostile work environment. Witnesses apparently accuse Smiley of being verbally abusive, with some expressing concerns about retaliation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Contact Us
Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live