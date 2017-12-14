Tavis Smiley is the latest journalist/celebrity to be accused of sexual misconduct. His late-night talk show on PBS has been suspended indefinitely, after, what the network calls “credible” allegations. Smiley is accused of having sexual relations with multiple employees, his subordinates. He is also accused of creating a hostile work environment. Witnesses apparently accuse Smiley of being verbally abusive, with some expressing concerns about retaliation.