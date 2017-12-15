Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

One very lucky Eminem fan is about to score an extremely rare pair of sneakers from the Detroit rapper.

After teasing the shoe on Instagram, Eminem has revealed the “Revival” edition of his Jordan 4 Encore sneakers, made in collaboration with StockX.

“With only 23 pairs ever produced, it’s even more exclusive than the original version from 2005,” reads the StockX page. “The 2017 Jordan 4 Encore features a slightly lighter shade of grey on the heel tab and wings but otherwise stays true to the OG pair in all of its other details.”

Of those 23 pairs of the shoes, only one pair will be made available to the public, and the rapper is giving them away for charity.

Eminem is asking for $10 donations to the Marshall Mathers Foundation to help fund Detroit community initiatives. For every $10 donation made, eligible donors will be entered for a chance to win their choice of nine different prizes, all coming straight from Eminem’s personal archives, including the 2017 Jordan 4 Encore.

Other prizes included a pair of size 10 Nike Air Max Wright sneakers once worn by Eminem and signed Nike Air Force 1 “Shady Records” shoes.

See all of the prizes and get in on the action here.