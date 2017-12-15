Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Rich Homie Quan hasn’t changed, despite the title of his new single.

Related: Questlove Defends Rich Homie Quan’s Blunder Of Biggie Lyrics

The Atlanta rapper has shared a new song, “Changed,” taken from his upcoming major label debut, Rich As In Spirit, set for release on Motown early next year.

On the track, Rich Homie Quan details how success, fame and money haven’t changed him.

Check out the new cut, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.