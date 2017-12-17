At the beginning of the holiday travel season thousands of travelers in Atlanta found themselves in the dark in more ways than one. A power outage at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, the world’s busiest airport, happened around 1 pm on Sunday afternoon.

The outage caused a nationwide ground stop. No planes could land, no planes could take off until further notice. More than 900 flights were canceled.

Mayor Kasim Reed held a press briefing Sunday evening and reported that the power outage was due to an electrical fire. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Georgia Power utilized all crews to restore power slowly beginning with Concourse F. Ga Power said the plan was to have all power restored by midnight.

Once power is restored thousands of customers will still face the challenge of rebooking their flights on Monday and Tuesday. Delta announced on Sunday evening it has canceled 300 flights scheduled for Monday. Delta says it will not charges customers to rebook their flights.

Several hours after the outage was first reported airport officials evacuated everyone from the airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson Airport routinely sees more than 75 thousand passengers travel through the airport everyday.