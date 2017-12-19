Photo: Charlie Varley / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Mystical has plead not guilty to charges of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. The rapper is being charged after an incident that reportedly took place on October 22, 2016 at a casino in Shreveport, LA.

Related: Mystikal Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges

In September, he was indicted for the alleged assault in 2016 when he was in town for the Legends of Southern Hip-Hop Tour. He is currently being held at Caddo Correctional Center in Louisiana with a bond set at $3 million. According to KSLA, he plans to file a motion for a bond reduction at his next hearing on January 18.

The rapper surrendered to police in August on the charges. At the time, he claimed he wanted “to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man.” He has been held in custody at Caddo Correctional Center since he surrendered to authorities on August 21.