THE PEOPLE’S STATION, V-103, BIG TIGGER AND 1-800-HURT-911 ARE GIVING AWAY FREE GROCERIES FOR THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS!

THIS FRIDAY DECEMBER 22ND, V-103’S BIG TIGGER WILL BE TAKING OVER A GROCERY STORE IN THE ATL. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS COME OUT, DO YOUR SHOPPING AND WE COULD PAY UP TO $50.00 OF YOUR GROCERY BILL. KEEP LISTENING TO V-103’S BIG TIGGER TO FIND OUT WHICH GROCERY STORE WE’RE TAKING OVER!!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY 1-800-HURT-911. CAR CRASH? SLIP & FALL? IT’S A 911 CALL! FIRST, CALL 911… THEN CALL 1-800-HURT-911.

AND POWERED BY WAYFIELD FOODS. EAT BETTER. SPEND LESS!”