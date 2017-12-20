Atlanta Film Office

Destination Casting

“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(Fresh Faces – Building up Database)

* Seeking: CYPRESS CITY RESIDENTS

* Men & Women – All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for upcoming roles 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “Male, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Ozark” (Netflix) OzarkExtras@TSCasting.com

(Holiday $$$)

* Men to portray Cops, Law Enforcement types (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* List any experience you have in your submission

* Put “Law Enforcement types” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring: Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi)

* Seeking: Lots of Asian Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Woman, or Man” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Sign up for “Winter Camp For Kids” @ graystudiosla.com

* ALSO: Register for: The “GSS” Holiday Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Shaft” (Film) Shaftextras@gmail.com

* Men & Women w/Nice Wardrobe to portray Upscale Restaurant Patrons

* Men & Women – FRESH FACES….All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for upcoming roles

* 18yrs & Older

* Put “Restaurant Patron, Fresh Face” in subject line.

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In-Shape Male & Female “Fitness Model” types (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com