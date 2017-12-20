Atlanta Film Office
Destination Casting
“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(Fresh Faces – Building up Database)
* Seeking: CYPRESS CITY RESIDENTS
* Men & Women – All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for upcoming roles 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “Male, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Ozark” (Netflix) OzarkExtras@TSCasting.com
(Holiday $$$)
* Men to portray Cops, Law Enforcement types (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* List any experience you have in your submission
* Put “Law Enforcement types” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring: Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi)
* Seeking: Lots of Asian Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Put “Asian Woman, or Man” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Sign up for “Winter Camp For Kids” @ graystudiosla.com
* ALSO: Register for: The “GSS” Holiday Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Shaft” (Film) Shaftextras@gmail.com
* Men & Women w/Nice Wardrobe to portray Upscale Restaurant Patrons
* Men & Women – FRESH FACES….All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for upcoming roles
* 18yrs & Older
* Put “Restaurant Patron, Fresh Face” in subject line.
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In-Shape Male & Female “Fitness Model” types (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com