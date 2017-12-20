Photo: Brent Perniac / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

It might be the holiday season, but it looks like Drake is hard at work on new music.

Drake has shared a new image from the recording studio, with the rapper seen in the booth laying down vocals. Drizzy then shared a photo of himself next to an audio board.

“Like never before” is the simple caption for the shot in the booth, which actually sounds a lot like a Drake album or song title. Time will reveal what exactly the 6 God is cooking up over the holiday season.



See the photos below.

Like never before. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 20, 2017 at 1:01pm PST