The Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History is inviting families of all ages to participate in the 2017 Kwanzaa Celebration Honoring Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility). This family event will include two workshops and stage performances commemorating Kwanzaa and its third principle, Ujima. Guest speaker DiasporaU will teach and empower parents, educators, and caregivers the true meaning of Kwanzaa and the importance of sharing the tradition to the young generation. Dr. Chike Akua of Teacher Transformation Institute and Imani Enterprises will facilitate the Ujima in Action workshop to discuss the definition behind Ujima and why it is important to practice the third principle of Kwanzaa in the community.

The ceremony will also feature special performances from the all vocal and dance ensemble group Giwayen Mata and Master Storyteller Akbar Imhotep. The concurrent educational Kwanzaa workshops start at 2 p.m. The Kwanzaa performances will begin at 12 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. This event is free to all ages and participants must register in advance by going to http://www.afpls.org/aarl. The 2017 Kwanzaa Celebration Honoring Ujima will take place on Thursday, December 28th at 12 p.m. The event will be held at the Auburn Avenue Research Library and the address is 101 Auburn Avenue N.E, Atlanta, Georgia 30303. For more information, call 404.613.4010 or go to www.afpls.org/aarl.