The Georgia Dome is no more. It took two implosions before the edifice was brought down for good. The first try on November 20, 2017, left 2 walls standing. They were brought down a month later, early Wednesday morning, December 20th.



The Dome had been a part of the Atlanta skyline for 25 years. It was the home of the Atlanta Falcons, and has been replaced by Mercedes-Benz Stadium.Once all the rubble is removed, the area is expected to be developed to include a 1010-room hotel, and the Home Depot Backyard. All the debris is expected to be cleared by February 2018.