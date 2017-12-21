BIRTHDAY BOY BIG TIGGER IS LIVE FROM WAYFIELD FOODS Big Tigger is taking over the Wayfield at 2020 Headland Dr., Atlanta - AND he will be paying for groceries! | LISTEN TO THE BIG TIGGER SHOW LIVE
By Maria Boynton
Filed Under:ATLANTA GA, Ga Dome, georgia dome, implosion, Mercedes Benz Stadium, mercedes benz stadium atlanta

The Georgia Dome is no more. It took two implosions before the edifice was brought down for good. The first try on November 20, 2017, left 2 walls standing. They were brought down a month later, early Wednesday morning, December 20th.

ga dome pre implosion by boynton GA Dome....All Gone

Cloth curtains cloaked the GA Dome on the eve of the first implosion on November 20, 2017. (Photo by Maria Boynton)


The Dome had been a part of the Atlanta skyline for 25 years. It was the home of the Atlanta Falcons, and has been replaced by Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ga dome remains by boynton2 GA Dome....All Gone

All that remains of the GA Dome is rubble after 2 implosions, one month apart. (Photo by Maria Boynton)


Once all the rubble is removed, the area is expected to be developed to include a 1010-room hotel, and the Home Depot Backyard. All the debris is expected to be cleared by February 2018.

