By Maria Boynton
Filed Under:atlanta mayoral race, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mary Norwood

The race for Atlanta’s next Mayor is officially over. In a statement placed online, second-place finisher in the December 5th runoff election, Mary Norwood, said for the future of Atlanta, “I believe it is the right thing to do to move on and hold a new administration accountable to serve this great city well.” The contest between Keisha Lance Bottoms and Norwood, after an initial margin of more than 700 votes, was eventually decided by 832 votes.

keisha lance bottoms campaign photo Mary Norwood Concedes to Atlanta Mayor elect Keisha Lance Bottoms

A recount of balloting in the December 5, 2017, Atlanta Mayor runoff election between Keisha Lance Bottoms (above) and Mary Norwood, determined that Bottoms came out ahead by more than 800 votes. (Photo provided by the Keisha Lance Bottoms for Atlanta Mayor Campaign)


Bottoms received 50 percent, or 46,661 votes. Norwood received 49 percent, or 45,840 votes. More than two weeks after the election, and despite calls earlier for a recount, Norwood said she “will not contest the results.”

Bottoms continues the transition into the Atlanta Mayor’s office. The Inauguration is scheduled for January 2, 2018.

