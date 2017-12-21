The race for Atlanta’s next Mayor is officially over. In a statement placed online, second-place finisher in the December 5th runoff election, Mary Norwood, said for the future of Atlanta, “I believe it is the right thing to do to move on and hold a new administration accountable to serve this great city well.” The contest between Keisha Lance Bottoms and Norwood, after an initial margin of more than 700 votes, was eventually decided by 832 votes.



Bottoms received 50 percent, or 46,661 votes. Norwood received 49 percent, or 45,840 votes. More than two weeks after the election, and despite calls earlier for a recount, Norwood said she “will not contest the results.”

Bottoms continues the transition into the Atlanta Mayor’s office. The Inauguration is scheduled for January 2, 2018.