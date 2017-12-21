BIRTHDAY BOY BIG TIGGER IS LIVE FROM WAYFIELD FOODS Big Tigger is taking over the Wayfield at 2020 Headland Dr., Atlanta - AND he will be paying for groceries! | LISTEN TO THE BIG TIGGER SHOW LIVE
By Maria Boynton
Now that the Atlanta Mayor’s election is in the past, “it’s time for healing”, says Dr. Raphael Warnock. ” The Sr. Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, and other faith leaders across the metro, are holding a Post-election Reconciliation and Accountability Unity Service at 7:00 this evening. It’s being held in the historic and preserved building, known as the Heritage Sanctuary.

The Unity Service is being held tonight at 7 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (handout)


Warnock says the election for Mayor of Atlanta, in-which Keisha Lance Bottoms bested Mary Norwood in the runoff and 10 other candidates prior to that, “got really personal and nasty.”
Dr. Raphael Warnock, Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, talks with Maria Boynton about tonight’s Post-election Unity Service. (Photo by Maria Boynton)


It was “particularly difficult”, Warnock says of the election, and adds “we’re living through some difficult times and have to make sure that our elderly and children are safe.” According to Warnock, “We’re gathering after this bruising election to remember, that at the end of the day, we are all Atlantans, and we’ve got to stand together.”

