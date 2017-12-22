It’s that time of year where you’re going to have plenty of folks coming over to the house! Between the holidays, football games (go Falcons!) and plenty of other parties, we all know that entertaining can be stressful!

Thanks to Wayfield Foods and these tips, we’re taking all of the hard work out of planning a big event, while still making sure your guests are satisfied!

INGREDIENTS:

Ritz Crackers ( 1 Box)

Triscuits (1 Box)

Salami, Pre-Sliced if possible

Pepperoni, pre-sliced if possible

Cheddar Cheese, pre sliced if possible

Pepper Jack Cheese, pre sliced if possible

2 Heads Iceberg Lettuce (2-3 Heads)

Baby Carrots ( 1 Bag)

Orange Pepper 1

Yellow Pepper 1

Red Pepper 1

Cherry Tomatoes ( 1 Carton)

Celery 1

Broccoli (1 Head)

Franks Red Hot Sauce

Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

STEPS:

Cut Veggies

Slice and Shape Cheese

Add Franks Red Hot To Dressing of Choice

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!