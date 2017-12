Photo: Courtesy RCA

By Robyn Collins

GRAMMY nominee SZA has just released a new music video for “The Weekend.”

The song comes from her recent release CTRL and the video was directed by Beyoncé’s sister, Solange.

In the clip, SZA sensually dances in multiple locations –on a balcony, in a parking garage and in stilettos in an empty parking spot.

Check out the new clip below.