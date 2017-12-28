Veteran Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis has passed away following a massive spontaneous stroke.

CBS46 is reporting that Davis was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport yesterday when she was rushed to an area hospital and underwent treatment.

“She suffered a spontaneous massive stroke while waiting for a flight to go to San Antonio,” news director Steve Doerr told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, adding that he cut short his vacation and flew back to Atlanta Wednesday to see her. Davis, he said, was on her way to attend the funeral of her stepfather in San Antonio.

The station where she served as the morning news anchor adds that her family is asking for privacy at this time.

With that, Davis has become well-known to the city as an evening anchor at WAGA-TV for 26 years. After a DUI-related arrest in 2012, the Emmy Award-winning journalist retired from the station. She started as an anchor at CBS46 in January of this year, following a very personal, three-part series in 2016 about her battle with alcoholism when she was one its commentators.

“Don’t count me out,” she told V-103 and News & Talk 1380 WAOK anchor Maria Boynton.

This evening, Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed noted on Twitter that he was “saddened” by the passing of an “Atlanta news icon.”