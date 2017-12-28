Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s a family affair.

Related: JAY-Z Shares ‘4:44’ Videos on YouTube

JAY-Z has teased the upcoming video for 4:44 track, “Family Feud,” featuring Beyoncé. The clip is set in a church, and includes a cameo from the couple’s daughter, Ivy Blue. Watch the preview below.

The full video is set to debut on Tidal tomorrow (12/29).

“Family Feud” is the latest 4:44 song to receive the music video treatment following clips for “Story of O.J.,” “Legacy,” “Smile,” “Marcy Me,” “Bam,” “Moonlight,” “Kill Jay-Z,” “MaNyfaCedGod” and the title track.