Photo: Jonathan Mannion

By Scott T. Sterling

Gucci Mane is on a roll.

Less than a week after releasing his latest album, El Gato: The Human Glacier, the Atlanta rapper has revealed that he has another new full-length in the works.

Gucci Mane hopped on Twitter yesterday (Dec. 28) to announce The Evil Genius, posing next to a large semi-truck. See the tweet below.

While there is no release date for The Evil Genius, the rapper has plenty of music from this year to catch up on: DropTopWop, a collaborative album with Metro Boomin, the Mr. Davis full-length from October and El Gato.