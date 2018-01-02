Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ended 2017 with a serious health scare.

The couple’s 2-year-old son, Saint West, fell ill with pneumonia and had to be hospitalized.

Kardashian went on Instagram to share her gratitude for the doctors that helped nurse her baby back to health.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging,” she wrote with a photo of her cradling baby Saint. “Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint.”

