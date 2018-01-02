At the least this is fodder for yet another season of “Tamar & Vince”…

Here goes: As Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics, Tamar Braxton‘s estranged husband Vincent Herbert was arrested in Los Angeles Christmas Day for allegedly violating a protection order she has against him. (Tamar filed for divorce back in October and the R&B singer’s mother has since claimed that she has witnessed the producer/label executive/artist manager physically abuse Braxton).

But the curious kicker? After allegedly posting a $20,000 bail, Herbert was spotted backstage with Braxton at Xscape‘s homecoming stop in Atlanta New Year’s Eve. And talk is they were also together at a private party afterwards.

Oh – and “this comes days after Tamar took to social media claiming Vincent [had] gotten another woman pregnant,” Tigger added.