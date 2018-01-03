By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under:black panther, Jarard J, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

This can’t be the buzz “Black Panther” was wanting.

Nonetheless, “the most-read story on ‘black Twitter’ and on the AJC,Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report, “is ‘black Twitter’ is saying they’re going to boycott ‘Black Panther’ because [actor] Michael B. Jordan is dating a white woman!”

“If we aren’t good enough for you, you don’t deserve our money,” is the boycott’s position, Ryan said.

Related: What’s That Song In This ‘Black Panther’ Trailer?

However, as people continue to weigh in on the subject on social media, there was this:”Y’all out here cheering and rooting for Meghan Markle,
Serena Williams, Eve and Rihanna – but as soon as Michael B. Jordan [does] the same thing, y’all mad? And outraged? And probably said he hate his momma…”

“I mean, that’s a fair point now,” Jarard J chimed in. “You’ve got to be honest.”

Then Wanda Smith added: “Nobody said nothing about Serena dating outside her race. Nobody.”

But Ryan also pointed out this bit of speculation – or perhaps, subversiveness: “There was also somebody who said, ‘Black women boycotting ‘Black Panther’ because Michael B. Jordan is dating a white woman? #Fakenews. Nice try, white people.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Contact Us
Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live