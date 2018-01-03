Atlanta Film Office

Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button: Follow @atlfilment

.Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com

To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Women (or Male) to portray a “Nurse” – List in submission if you’ve worked on YPF

* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older

* Shoots: Monday, January 15th

* Put “NO PULSE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Demon Convention 2018)

* Seeking: Men w/Character faces to portray “Demons” at a Convention.

* Can’t be allergic to Makeup/Prosthetics – List in submission if you’ve worked on YPF

* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older

* Shoots: Tuesday, Jan. 16th &Thursday, Jan. 18th…Should be available Both Days.

* Put “MY PRETTY FACE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray a Steakhouse Server

* Please include any Server experience & if you’ve worked on YPF in your submission

* All Ethnicities 20yrs & Older

* Shoots: Tuesday, Jan. 16th

* Put “MEDIUM RARE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking a Female to portray a frightened women comfortable Screaming LOUD!

* Please include in your submission if you’ve worked on YPF

* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older

* Shoots: Thursday, Jan. 18th

* Put “BANSHEE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Drop Dead Gorgeous)

* Seeking: Beautiful/Great looking Men & Women to “Models”

* Men 6’0 & taller / Females 5’10 & taller – List in submission if you’ve worked on YPF

* All Ethnicities 20yrs & Older

* Shoots: Thursday, Jan. 18th

* Put “DROP DEAD GORGEOUS” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” January Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Casting TaylorMade

“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring: Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi)

* Seeking: Lots of Asian Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Woman, or Man” in Subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring: Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi)

* Seeking: Black Identical Twin Babies (Girls, Boys, Combo) 6 – 12 Months Old

* Put “TWINS” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(Fresh Faces)

* Men & Women – All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for Upcoming Roles 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “Fresh Face” in subject line