By Greg Clarkson
Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Women (or Male) to portray a “Nurse” – List in submission if you’ve worked on YPF
* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older
* Shoots: Monday, January 15th
* Put “NO PULSE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Demon Convention 2018)
* Seeking: Men w/Character faces to portray “Demons” at a Convention.
* Can’t be allergic to Makeup/Prosthetics – List in submission if you’ve worked on YPF
* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older
* Shoots: Tuesday, Jan. 16th &Thursday, Jan. 18th…Should be available Both Days.
* Put “MY PRETTY FACE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking: Men & Women to portray a Steakhouse Server
* Please include any Server experience & if you’ve worked on YPF in your submission
* All Ethnicities 20yrs & Older
* Shoots: Tuesday, Jan. 16th
* Put “MEDIUM RARE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking a Female to portray a frightened women comfortable Screaming LOUD!
* Please include in your submission if you’ve worked on YPF
* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older
* Shoots: Thursday, Jan. 18th
* Put “BANSHEE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Drop Dead Gorgeous)
* Seeking: Beautiful/Great looking Men & Women to “Models”
* Men 6’0 & taller / Females 5’10 & taller – List in submission if you’ve worked on YPF
* All Ethnicities 20yrs & Older
* Shoots: Thursday, Jan. 18th
* Put “DROP DEAD GORGEOUS” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” January Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Casting TaylorMade

“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring: Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi)
* Seeking: Lots of Asian Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Put “Asian Woman, or Man” in Subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring: Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi)
* Seeking: Black Identical Twin Babies (Girls, Boys, Combo) 6 – 12 Months Old
* Put “TWINS” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(Fresh Faces)
* Men & Women – All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for Upcoming Roles 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “Fresh Face” in subject line

