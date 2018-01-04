Though it’s been a while since fans have heard from rapper Young M.A., the talk of this morning’s Ryan Report was SEEING her.
In the “OOOUUU” hitmaker’s recent Instagram post, the artist born Katorah Marrero revealed some dramatic weight loss.
Related: Remy Ma Escalates Nicki Minaj Beef With Lil Kim, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte And More
“In two months I’ve dropped 20 pounds,” Young M.A. shared, adding that she’d stopped eating beef, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb – and “I cut my liquor intake into ‘occasionally only’ lol.”
“Since I’ve changed my diet I’ve been less exhausted. I wake up with full energy. And also mentally I feel good…If you are not happy with anything in your life, you have the power to change it! Only you! I love you all! God bless!”
To all my supporters that keep saying I lost weight.. yes it was on purpose lol I’ve stop eating meat (beef, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb...) I cut my liquor intake into “occasionally only” lol.. I’ve been in the gym consistently... and I’ve been watching my calorie intake.. it was discipline for me of course. In 2 months I’ve dropped 20 pounds.. Always wanted to change my diet but wasn’t mentally ready for it at first.. Honestly since I’ve changed my diet I’ve been less exhausted.. I wake up with full energy.. and also mentally I feel good... I just want to say to all my supporters if you are not happy with anything in your life you have the power to change it! Only you! I love you all! God bless! More music on the way btw! Let’s get it! 😤💪🏽 #2018 #YoungMA #🔴Lyfe