Though it’s been a while since fans have heard from rapper Young M.A., the talk of this morning’s Ryan Report was SEEING her.

In the “OOOUUU” hitmaker’s recent Instagram post, the artist born Katorah Marrero revealed some dramatic weight loss.

“In two months I’ve dropped 20 pounds,” Young M.A. shared, adding that she’d stopped eating beef, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb – and “I cut my liquor intake into ‘occasionally only’ lol.”

“Since I’ve changed my diet I’ve been less exhausted. I wake up with full energy. And also mentally I feel good…If you are not happy with anything in your life, you have the power to change it! Only you! I love you all! God bless!”