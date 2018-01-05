Apparently Mary J. Blige‘s onetime manager and spouse isn’t quite familiar with her quarter-century catalog of hits.

So here you go, Kendu Isaacs – a quick refresher: “Strength Of A Woman.” “Not Gon’ Cry.” “No More Drama.” “Love Yourself.” “Be Happy.”

Sounds like a soul-singing woman pretty resolute to be above what Big Tigger is reporting in this afternoon’s Trending Topics. But again, here goes: “The jobless, estranged husband of Mary J. says he was [recently] hospitalized due to stress from the [divorce] case, and he still can’t find work.

“His answer to that? ‘I need another $35,000 more a month.’ ”

That would make $65,000 a month to someone Blige was, granted, married to for 13 years; BUT had no children with. Process that a minute as Tigger comes to his own playful conclusion: “I need me a Sugar Mama.”