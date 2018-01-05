By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under:Jarard J, Nas, Nicki Minaj, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

Never mind that whole thing about Nicki Minaj expecting Nas‘s child – not only is that not true, one of hip-hop’s more interesting pairings is not even a couple any longer.

“The issue?” Ryan Cameron asked out loud in this morning’s Ryan Report. “The bicoastal thing.” (Nas lives in his native New York, while Minaj navigates her superstardom from a Los Angeles base).

“Don’t nobody want to move,” Ryan added.

“They said they tried,” he continued. But alas…

And while there won’t be any “trash-talking” like when Minaj and Meek Mill broke up, “they’re also not hanging out as friends, either. Which means there may be more to it than just their addresses.”

