By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under:big tigger, Greg Street, Reggie Rouse, Ryan Cameron, The Source magazine, The Source Power 30

Just about any time you’re tuned in to V-103 each day you’re listening to one of the most influential voices in the country – AND the culture.

For further proof, we point you to The Source magazine‘s just-released Power 30 Radio DJs list, on which Greg Street is No. 4; Ryan Cameron is No. 15 and Big Tigger is No. 17.

thesourcepower302018instagramscreenshota CONGRATULATIONS Greg Street, Ryan Cameron And Big Tigger!

“The Source and [its] owner/publisher…congratulate the Radio DJs on this year’s #SOURCEPOWER30 list. These power players have a strong voice in Hip-Hop culture across the country, and continue to push it forward,” the renowned hip-hop publication posted on Instagram just hours ago.

“Thanks to the people,” noted Street, whose inclusion in the Top 5 came the same day the veteran celebrated his birthday.”I don’t have fans. I have FAM. Drop the ‘N’ and add ‘M.’ I don’t care who you are, if you care enough to like anything about me, YOU ARE FAMILY!”

thesourcepower302018instagramscreenshotb CONGRATULATIONS Greg Street, Ryan Cameron And Big Tigger!

“We are The Original Big Three,” continued Cameron. “And we are a Dream Team! Thank you Source magazine!”

With Tigger adding: “Nice to be recognized by the industry, but it’s even better when the people of ATL express their love everyday from 2 to 6 p.m. .”

It all made for a proud moment for Reggie Rouse – Entercom Urban Format Captain and program director of V-103, the ATL’s No. 1 for Hip-Hop and R&B. “Keep up the great work,” he saluted. “That’s the kind of excellence we expect here.”

