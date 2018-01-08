Just about any time you’re tuned in to V-103 each day you’re listening to one of the most influential voices in the country – AND the culture.

For further proof, we point you to The Source magazine‘s just-released Power 30 Radio DJs list, on which Greg Street is No. 4; Ryan Cameron is No. 15 and Big Tigger is No. 17.

“The Source and [its] owner/publisher…congratulate the Radio DJs on this year’s #SOURCEPOWER30 list. These power players have a strong voice in Hip-Hop culture across the country, and continue to push it forward,” the renowned hip-hop publication posted on Instagram just hours ago.

“Thanks to the people,” noted Street, whose inclusion in the Top 5 came the same day the veteran celebrated his birthday.”I don’t have fans. I have FAM. Drop the ‘N’ and add ‘M.’ I don’t care who you are, if you care enough to like anything about me, YOU ARE FAMILY!”

“We are The Original Big Three,” continued Cameron. “And we are a Dream Team! Thank you Source magazine!”

With Tigger adding: “Nice to be recognized by the industry, but it’s even better when the people of ATL express their love everyday from 2 to 6 p.m. .”

It all made for a proud moment for Reggie Rouse – Entercom Urban Format Captain and program director of V-103, the ATL’s No. 1 for Hip-Hop and R&B. “Keep up the great work,” he saluted. “That’s the kind of excellence we expect here.”