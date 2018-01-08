Georgia legend Herschel Walker hasn’t seen his alma mater, the University of Georgia, win a national football championship since the 1980 season. That’s when he lead the team to only its second title. Walker will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight in Atlanta to watch the young and vibrant University of Georgia Football team go head-to-head against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Walker thinks it’ll be a low-scoring game. “I don’t think it’ll be a game like they had against Oklahoma.” UGA beat Oklahoma 54-48 in the Rose Bowl to advance to tonight’s championship game. “Both of these teams are very similar”, says Walker. “They love to run the ball.” He predicts the final score will be something like 24-20. “It’s gonna be real close. It’s gonna be a dog-fight. We’re the big dog in this fight, and I think we’ve got a chance to win this game.”

Tip off is at 8:00 tonight.