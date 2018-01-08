There is a good chance you will see more than Georgia and Alabama football fans downtown on Monday. Community activists plan to protest the visit of President Donald Trump during the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game. Organizers representing various branches of the NAACP and the Georgia Alliance for Social Justice are expected to take part in the protest.

“Every measure the previous administration put in place to protect the well-being of people and the planet has been under attack by the Trump administration. We urge all citizens to get engaged to stop the assault on our civil and human rights, and on health, education and the environment,” said Richard Rose, president of the Atlanta branch of the NAACP.

Hundreds of people intend to wear white to mock the nickname of “snowflake” Trump supporters call the administration’s opponents. Many are also planning to hold anti-Trump signs during the president’s visit. The groups calling for the protest are also planning to have a major presence on social media.

The protest is not only aimed at Trump’s recent criticism of the condition of Congressman John Lewis’s 5th Congressional District but also the regressive policies of the Trump administration. Rose added, “The administration’s latest decision to promote a massive increase in offshore drilling could have a devastating effect in Georgia, Alabama, other states along the coasts, and throughout the world. That is just one of the many reasons everyone in this state and throughout the nation needs to stay active in the political process.”