By Hayden Wright

The Black Eyed Peas are urging listeners to “stay woke” with their politically charged single “Street Livin.'”

Though Fergie has spun off in her solo direction and is therefore absent from the group, will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo appear on the song, which tackles the prison industrial complex, immigration, police brutality and more. The track’s slow burn is set to a jazzy brass arrangement that evokes the Jazz age and 20th-century civil rights landmarks.

“We have the POWER to make change together,” the group announced on Twitter. “These issues are critical for our families, friends, communities, and world. Stay Woke, Take Action Now.”

In addition to the single, the Peas released a black-and-white music video that takes viewers back in time. Protest movements in history are depicted and the mouths on photos of Martin Luther King and Black Lives Matter activists are animated so they rap the song’s lyrics.

The song’s message doubles as a call to action: The Peas asked fans to sign a pledge and get involved with foundations like the Hip Hop Caucus, i.am.angel foundation, Black Alliance for Just Immigration, Community Justice Reform Coalition, PICO’s LIVE Free Campaign, #SchoolsNotPrisons, The Gathering for Justice and United We Dream.

Watch the video for “Street Livin'” at Radio.com.