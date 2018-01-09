By Ryan Cameron
It’s that time again, ladies and gentleman – as today’s Ryan Report is yet another edition composed of a serous of questions, starring with, have you seen this H&M ad with a young black boy wearing a hoodie with the words, “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle?”

(Yeah, we’ll pause a minute here for you to digest that. IN 2018!)

Next, while LeBron James is calling the store out on social media, The Weeknd‘s claiming to want out of his business deal with them and Diddy reportedly offered the kid a $1 million contract, is this enough reason for YOU to stop shopping there?

(For the record, the chain HAS apologized “for offending people” – and say the $7.99 article of clothing won’t be for sale, in the United States).

And we’ll conclude from an interesting point from no less than rapper Gillie Da Kid: “Why ain’t nobody mad at that boy mama and daddy?!”

