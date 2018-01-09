Photo: Courtesy Def Jam

By Hayden Wright

The rollout of Iggy Azalea’s Digital Distortion album did not go as planned in 2017, but the “Team” singer is continuing to look ahead to releasing new music this year.

Iggy will regroup in 2018 with a new single and an A-list collaborator. During a Monster Products press conference at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, the Australian MC announced not only a product line with the company but her new single “Savior” featuring Migos’ Quavo will debut in early February.

She added that “Savior” will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Monster, ensuring millions of eyeballs on her next musical outing. This will be the next offering from Iggy who began sharing previously unreleased material via social media before the end of 2017. She also confirmed in November that her next album, under a new label, will be titled Surviving the Summer.

Stay tuned for Iggy’s return to airwaves. See her latest announcement here:

