Tammy Smith Casting

“Superfly” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com

(Seeking: After Hour Club types)

* Latino, Asian, Mid-Eastern Men/Women to portray Gamblers, Gangsters, Girlfriends

* Shoots: Tuesday Jan.16th 18 – 50yrs

* Put “Gambling Club” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)

* Lots of Middle Eastern, Asian, and Black Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.

* Put “Middle Eastern, Asian, or Black Woman, or Man” in Subject line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Multi-Racial “Curvy” Women w/Tattoos 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“Good Girls” (TV) Goodgirls@Centralcasting.com

* Everyday Men & Women (think Mall Shoppers) – All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* ALSO // Drivable Vehicles from 2008 – Present….NO Red, White, and Black vehicles.

* Put “Everyday Man, Women, or Older Vehicle” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“Love Is” (TV) Loveis@Centralcasting.com

(1990’s Period Piece)

* Drivable Vehicles from the 1990’s….NO Red, White, and Black vehicles.

* Put “1990’s Vehicle” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” January Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* ALSO…Their website offers classes of ALL levels & How to meet Industry Insiders

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

* In Shape Men & Women w/an Upscale Wardrobe to portray “VIP Guest” at an Event.

* All Ethnicities 24 – 40yrs

* Shoots: Jan.16th – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “VIP” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

* Male & Females to portray “Teen Choir Members”….Singing ability a plus!

* All Ethnicities 18 – 23yrs….Must Look Like a Teen!

* Shoots: Jan.16th – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “TEEN CHOIR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

* Male Golfers & their clubs. (All Ethnicities) 25 – 50yrs

* Shoots: Jan.16th – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “GOLF” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

* Men & Women to portray “Hospital Staff”….Must have your own Scrubs

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Jan.16th – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking a Female to portray a “Frightened Women” comfortable Screaming LOUD!

* Please include in your submission if you’ve worked on YPF

* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older

* Shoots: Thursday, Jan. 17th

* Put “BANSHEE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Drop Dead Gorgeous)

* Seeking: Beautiful/Great looking Men & Women to “Models”

* Men 6’0 & taller / Females 5’10 & taller – List in submission if you’ve worked on YPF

* All Ethnicities 20yrs & Older

* Shoots: Thursday, Jan. 18th

* Put “DROP DEAD GORGEOUS” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Women (or Male) to portray a “Nurse” – List in submission if you’ve worked on YPF

* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older

* Shoots: Monday, January 15th

* Put “NO PULSE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Demon Convention 2018)

* Seeking: Men w/Character faces to portray “Demons” at a Convention.

* Can’t be allergic to Makeup/Prosthetics – List in submission if you’ve worked on YPF

* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older

* Shoots: Tuesday, Jan. 16th & Wednesday, Jan. 17th…Should be available Both Days.

* Put “MY PRETTY FACE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray a Steakhouse Server

* Please include any Server experience & if you’ve worked on YPF in your submission

* All Ethnicities 20yrs & Older

* Shoots: Tuesday, Jan. 16th

* Put “MEDIUM RARE” in subject line.