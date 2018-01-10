Atlanta Film Office
Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button: Follow @atlfilment
.Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Tammy Smith Casting
“Superfly” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com
(Seeking: After Hour Club types)
* Latino, Asian, Mid-Eastern Men/Women to portray Gamblers, Gangsters, Girlfriends
* Shoots: Tuesday Jan.16th 18 – 50yrs
* Put “Gambling Club” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)
* Lots of Middle Eastern, Asian, and Black Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.
* Put “Middle Eastern, Asian, or Black Woman, or Man” in Subject line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Multi-Racial “Curvy” Women w/Tattoos 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“Good Girls” (TV) Goodgirls@Centralcasting.com
* Everyday Men & Women (think Mall Shoppers) – All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* ALSO // Drivable Vehicles from 2008 – Present….NO Red, White, and Black vehicles.
* Put “Everyday Man, Women, or Older Vehicle” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“Love Is” (TV) Loveis@Centralcasting.com
(1990’s Period Piece)
* Drivable Vehicles from the 1990’s….NO Red, White, and Black vehicles.
* Put “1990’s Vehicle” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” January Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* ALSO…Their website offers classes of ALL levels & How to meet Industry Insiders
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* In Shape Men & Women w/an Upscale Wardrobe to portray “VIP Guest” at an Event.
* All Ethnicities 24 – 40yrs
* Shoots: Jan.16th – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “VIP” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* Male & Females to portray “Teen Choir Members”….Singing ability a plus!
* All Ethnicities 18 – 23yrs….Must Look Like a Teen!
* Shoots: Jan.16th – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “TEEN CHOIR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* Male Golfers & their clubs. (All Ethnicities) 25 – 50yrs
* Shoots: Jan.16th – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “GOLF” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* Men & Women to portray “Hospital Staff”….Must have your own Scrubs
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Jan.16th – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking a Female to portray a “Frightened Women” comfortable Screaming LOUD!
* Please include in your submission if you’ve worked on YPF
* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older
* Shoots: Thursday, Jan. 17th
* Put “BANSHEE” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Drop Dead Gorgeous)
* Seeking: Beautiful/Great looking Men & Women to “Models”
* Men 6’0 & taller / Females 5’10 & taller – List in submission if you’ve worked on YPF
* All Ethnicities 20yrs & Older
* Shoots: Thursday, Jan. 18th
* Put “DROP DEAD GORGEOUS” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Women (or Male) to portray a “Nurse” – List in submission if you’ve worked on YPF
* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older
* Shoots: Monday, January 15th
* Put “NO PULSE” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Demon Convention 2018)
* Seeking: Men w/Character faces to portray “Demons” at a Convention.
* Can’t be allergic to Makeup/Prosthetics – List in submission if you’ve worked on YPF
* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older
* Shoots: Tuesday, Jan. 16th & Wednesday, Jan. 17th…Should be available Both Days.
* Put “MY PRETTY FACE” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV/Season 4) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking: Men & Women to portray a Steakhouse Server
* Please include any Server experience & if you’ve worked on YPF in your submission
* All Ethnicities 20yrs & Older
* Shoots: Tuesday, Jan. 16th
* Put “MEDIUM RARE” in subject line.