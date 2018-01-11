Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Future and Young Thug have debuted the music video for their track “All da Smoke.”

The gritty clip opens with a group of foster kids living in a group home. As some of them embark on a dangerous robbery attempt, rappers Young Thug and Future are seen performing the song in a dilapidated building.

The track is taken from the rappers’ collaborative album, Super Slimey.

Watch the video for “All da Smoke,” which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.