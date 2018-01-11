Count Seal among those who won’t be voting for a President Winfrey.

Since her stirring acceptance speech at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, talk of the entertainment mogul possibly making a run for the White House has been so buzzed about its current occupant commented on it.

But surprisingly it was pop-soul crooner Seal who actually had a controversial remark regarding Winfrey, posting a collage of her with onetime movie power Harvey Weinstein – accused of multiple instances of sexual assault/inappropriateness – with the words “when you have been part of the problem for decades/but suddenly they all think you are the solution” on them.

And if that wasn’t clear, there was this accompanying text: “Oh I forgot, that’s right…you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young [starry]-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad.”

“WOW,” Big Tigger said, “Seal clapped at Oprah! Who claps at Oprah?!”

