While some are still figuring out whether it was sweet or silly for Chris Brown to give his three-year-old daughter a pet monkey, apparently authorities are wondering if it was even legal.

Brown did not secure a permit to have exotic pets, Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report. “[Authorities] had a search warrant to go to his house and get the monkey. Chris found out about it and turned over the monkey.”

“Poor Royalty, she’s probably upset,” Jarard J remarked.

“Well get her a hamster,” Wanda Smith shot back.

Get her two, there or four while you’re at it – she might need the extra distractions; because the R&B superstar could be charged with having a restricted species without a permit, for which he could get six months in jail.