The People’s Station V-103 is Home of The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith and the FREE MONEY KITTY!

The V-103 Free Money Kitty IS BACK and ready to line your pockets with cash for the new year!

Starting January 18th keep it locked to V-103 for your chance to win some major loot! All you have to do is listen on the 3’s at 7:03 a.m. 9:03 a.m., 11:03 a.m., 1:03 p.m., 3:03 p.m., 5:03 p.m., 6:03 p.m. and 7:03 p.m. .

Be caller 103 and correctly say the phrase that pays “V103 IS MY FREE MONEY STATION NOW GIVE ME MY MONEY!” and you’ll pick up $103!

Then, you’ll get one chance to guess how much is in the V-103 Free Money Kitty Jackpot! If your guess is correct, you win that jackpot!

Download your Kitty guide below and follow along each day!

Official Contest Rules

These contest rules are specific to the above contest conducted by CBS Radio East Inc. d/b/a WVEE (the “Station”). Except to the extent specifically set forth below with respect to this specific contest, the Station’s general contest rules apply to this contest as well. A copy of these specific contest rules and the Station’s general contest rules are available at the Station’s studio at 1201 Peachtree Street NE Suite 800 Atlanta, GA 30361 during regular business hours and on the contest page on the Station’s website at http://www.v-103.com. To the extent that the Station’s general contest rules differ from these rules, these rules will govern and control with respect to this Contest.

How to Enter/Win

1. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win this contest (the “Contest”).

2. Listeners can enter the Contest by listening to the Station weekdays (Monday – Friday) (excluding holidays) beginning on January 18, 2018 and continuing through the earlier of March 1, 2018, or the date on which the final jackpot is awarded, at approximately 7:03am, 9:03am, 11:03am, 1:03pm, 3:03pm, 5:03pm and 7:03pm Eastern Time (“ET”) for the announcement of the cue to call. WARNING: Online listeners to streamed broadcasts may experience a lag in transmissions due to buffering limitations. Contest Participants should not rely on streamed broadcasts.

3. After the cue to call is announced, the 10th caller to get through to the Station contest line at 404-741-9833 (the “Contestant”) and correctly say the phrase that pays: “V-103 is my free money station, now give me my money” will win a qualifying prize (“Qualifying Prize”) and have one (1) chance of no longer than fifteen (15) seconds to guess the exact amount of money (dollars and cents) in the current Free Money Kitty jackpot. If the Contestant correctly guesses the current exact amount in the Free Money Kitty jackpot, that Contestant will win the cash amount of the current Free Money Kitty jackpot (“Grand Prize”) and the Free Money Kitty jackpot will be reset with a new amount of money beginning with the next cue to call time. If the Contestant’s guess is incorrect, the on-air personality will say if their guess is too high or too low and the caller will not win the Grand Prize (however, he or she will still win the Qualifying Prize). If a Contestant does not correctly say the phrase that pays, the Contestant will not win a Qualifying Prize and will not have a chance to guess the amount of the Free Money Kitty jackpot. In the event that the selected caller does not correctly say the phrase that pays, is disconnected, or is found to be ineligible, the next eligible caller that successfully makes it through on the call-in line and completes their call and correctly says the phrase that pays will win a Qualifying Prize and will have a chance to guess the amount in the Free Money Kitty jackpot as described above. Calls to other numbers, other than the announced numbers, including the Station’s general number, will not be accepted.

4. The cash amount of each jackpot will be pre-determined by Station prior to accepting any guesses.

5. The Contest will continue until the sooner of: (i) the final jackpot is awarded in this Contest; (ii) or until March 1, 2018, whichever occurs soonest.

Prize(s)

6. The odds of winning depends on the number and order of calls received, the ability of a Contestant to correctly state the phrase that pays and if applicable the ability of a Contestant to correctly guess the amount of the Free Money Kitty at the time of their call. The maximum amount of all prizes awarded in this Contest in the aggregate is limited to $74,947 but the actual amount of all prizes awarded will depend on the amount of money in each Free Money Kitty and the ability of contestants to correctly guess the amount in each Free Money Kitty.

7. Up to 211 Qualifying Prizes will be awarded. Each Qualifying Prize is $103.00.

8. Grand Prizes will only be awarded if Contestants are able to correctly guess the exact amount of the Free Money Kitty. The amount of any Grand Prize awarded, if any, is the amount of money in the Free Money Kitty at the time of the correct guess, as determined by the Station in its sole discretion.

9. Cash prizes will be paid by company check and will be available within eight (8) weeks of winner’s completion of all required Station documents and verification of eligibility.

Sponsor(s)

10. The sponsor of this contest is CBS Radio East Inc.