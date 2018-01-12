Here’s a fun exercise, boys and girls – help us determine which one is more stupid: A) Committing a crime. B) Committing that crime at a business – not for money, or for the business’s goods – but just to get the owner’s attention. Or C) ACTUALLY TELLING SOMEONE the latter!

Apparently that’s what happened in Memphis, Big Tigger reported in today’s Law & Order Edition of Trending Topics. Someone robbed the six-year-old Wing Stop there in hopes of being noticed by multiple franchise owner/hip-hop artist and executive Rick Ross.

“That’s a RIDICULOUS way to get somebody’s attention,” a customer of the buffalo wing restaurant told a local television station.

(Ding! Ding! She wins.)