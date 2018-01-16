Why the 49th NAACP Image Awards weren’t held in like the Fox Theater or Cobb Energy Centre or something last night we simply do not understand.

After all, Atlanta – or at least Atlanta-based/Atlanta-related winners were all over the stage Monday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium; including Decatur’s own Omari Hardwick for outstanding actor in a drama series; the aforementioned series (“Power“); “The New Edition Story” (which included many local actors) and “The Manns” (not only created by part-time resident Tyler Perry but starring two others who shoot the show right here!)

And when Atlanta’s own Will Packer went up to accept for “Girls Trip” – outstanding motion picture – he shared these at once stirring and inspiring words: “We stand up here before you as brothers, for our sisters. This is for you Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Tiffany MF’ing Haddish and all the other [indecipherable] sisters; ESPECIALLY the ones from Haiti and Africa.

“We love you as your brothers. We need you. You support us. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”