By Ryan Cameron
Why the 49th NAACP Image Awards weren’t held in like the Fox Theater or Cobb Energy Centre or something last night we simply do not understand.

After all, Atlanta – or at least Atlanta-based/Atlanta-related winners were all over the stage Monday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium; including Decatur’s own Omari Hardwick for outstanding actor in a drama series; the aforementioned series (“Power“); “The New Edition Story” (which included many local actors) and “The Manns” (not only created by part-time resident Tyler Perry but starring two others who shoot the show right here!)

And when Atlanta’s own Will Packer went up to accept for “Girls Trip” – outstanding motion picture – he shared these at once stirring and inspiring words: “We stand up here before you as brothers, for our sisters. This is for you Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Tiffany MF’ing Haddish and all the other [indecipherable] sisters; ESPECIALLY the ones from Haiti and Africa.

“We love you as your brothers. We need you. You support us. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”

