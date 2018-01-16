The unannounced closing of the Sam’s Club in Stonecrest last week, has left the community with plenty of questions. That’s why DeKalb State Representative Vernon Jones (D-Lithonia) says he organized tonight’s town hall meeting. “This abrupt and unannounced closing of the Stonecrest Sam’s Club has left many members of the community, local government and former employees with unanswered questions,” said Rep. Jones. “We will certainly see an impact on our local economy and our community as a result of the hundreds of jobs that were lost, as well as the lost sales tax revenue that Sam’s Club generated. Our citizens deserve answers.”

Walmart, which runs the big membership warehouse chain, says it is closing 63 Sam’s Club stores.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Stonecrest Library in Lithonia. Walmart representatives are expected to be there to answer questions.

For more information, Jones can be contacted at friendsofvernonjones@gmail.com, or 404-656-0287.