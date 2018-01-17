Atlanta Film Office

Cab Casting

“GreenLeaf” (TV) GREENLEAFExtras@gmail.com

* Lots of Men/Women to portray a “Church Congregation” All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Tuesday Jan. 23rd & Wednesday Jan. 24th

* Put “Congregation” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“Resident” (TV) Resident@Centralcasting.com

* Men & Women w/Upscale Wardrobe for a “Gala” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Men w/Tuxedos & Women w/Gowns

* Shoots: Tuesday Jan. 23rd & Wednesday Jan. 24th….MUST be available Both Days

* Put “Man w/Tuxedo, or Women w/Gown” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“Love Is” (TV) Loveis@Centralcasting.com

(1990’s Period Piece)

* Drivable Vehicles from the 1990’s….NO Red, White, and Black vehicles.

* Put “1990’s Vehicle” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” January Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* ALSO…Their website offers classes of ALL levels & How to meet Industry Insiders

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

* In Shape Men & Women w/an Upscale Wardrobe to portray “VIP Guest” at an Event.

* All Ethnicities 24 – 40yrs

* Shoots: Thru – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “VIP” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

* Male & Females to portray “Teen Choir Members”….Singing ability a plus!

* All Ethnicities 18 – 23yrs….Must Look Like a Teen!

* Shoots: Thru – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “TEEN CHOIR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

* Male Golfers & their clubs. (All Ethnicities) 25 – 50yrs

* Shoots: Thru – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “GOLF” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

* Men & Women to portray “Hospital Staff”….Must have your own Scrubs

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Thru – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Superfly” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com

* Middle Eastern Men to portray “Saudi Businessmen” 35 – 65yrs

* Put “Saudi Businessman” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Superfly” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com

* Middle Eastern Men & Women for a “Hookah Lounge Scene” 20 – 50yrs

* Put “Hookah Lounge” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)

* Lots of Middle Eastern Men, Women, Kids or entire Mid-Eastern Families. ALL AGES

* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.

* Put “Middle Eastern Man/Woman/Kid, or Family” in Subject line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Multi-Racial “Curvy” Women w/Tattoos 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com