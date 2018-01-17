Atlanta Film Office
.Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
Cab Casting
“GreenLeaf” (TV) GREENLEAFExtras@gmail.com
* Lots of Men/Women to portray a “Church Congregation” All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Tuesday Jan. 23rd & Wednesday Jan. 24th
* Put “Congregation” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“Resident” (TV) Resident@Centralcasting.com
* Men & Women w/Upscale Wardrobe for a “Gala” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Men w/Tuxedos & Women w/Gowns
* Shoots: Tuesday Jan. 23rd & Wednesday Jan. 24th….MUST be available Both Days
* Put “Man w/Tuxedo, or Women w/Gown” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“Love Is” (TV) Loveis@Centralcasting.com
(1990’s Period Piece)
* Drivable Vehicles from the 1990’s….NO Red, White, and Black vehicles.
* Put “1990’s Vehicle” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” January Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* ALSO…Their website offers classes of ALL levels & How to meet Industry Insiders
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* In Shape Men & Women w/an Upscale Wardrobe to portray “VIP Guest” at an Event.
* All Ethnicities 24 – 40yrs
* Shoots: Thru – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “VIP” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* Male & Females to portray “Teen Choir Members”….Singing ability a plus!
* All Ethnicities 18 – 23yrs….Must Look Like a Teen!
* Shoots: Thru – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “TEEN CHOIR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* Male Golfers & their clubs. (All Ethnicities) 25 – 50yrs
* Shoots: Thru – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “GOLF” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* Men & Women to portray “Hospital Staff”….Must have your own Scrubs
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Thru – Feb.23rd….MUST HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Superfly” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com
* Middle Eastern Men to portray “Saudi Businessmen” 35 – 65yrs
* Put “Saudi Businessman” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Superfly” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com
* Middle Eastern Men & Women for a “Hookah Lounge Scene” 20 – 50yrs
* Put “Hookah Lounge” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)
* Lots of Middle Eastern Men, Women, Kids or entire Mid-Eastern Families. ALL AGES
* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.
* Put “Middle Eastern Man/Woman/Kid, or Family” in Subject line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Multi-Racial “Curvy” Women w/Tattoos 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com