By Hayden Wright

Eminem is teasing a music video for “River,” featuring Ed Sheeran.

On Instagram, Em shared a still photo from the video set. “So let the river run…” the rapper wrote, quoting Sheeran’s verse on the song. It’s unclear when the video will drop but for now, fans have something to look forward to.

Sheeran has called the collaboration “the highlight of [his] career.” In his epic Vulture interview, the real Slim Shady defended working with Sheeran despite his past dismissals of pop artists: “He’s not a boy band, he’s an artist whose craft I respect.”

Check out a promo for the Em-Ed collaboration below.