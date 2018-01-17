Governor Deal has declared a state of emergency that covers 83 counties including the Atlanta Metro area. State Government offices are closed for non essential personnel today.
Governor Deal is asking everyone to stay off the roads to allow the Department of Transportation to treat roads and interstates.
The following school systems in the Atlanta Metro area are closed.
Atlanta Public Schools
Fulton County
DeKalb
Cobb
Gwinnett (Digital Learning Day)
Clayton
Douglass
Fayette
Henry
Newton
Paulding
Griffin/Spaulding
Marietta
Rome
Decatur City
KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools are closed
Kennesaw State University is closed
University of West Ga is closed
Beulah Heights University is closed
Atlanta City Government and courts are closed
Dekalb and Fulton Government is closed
Gwinnett court and trial hearings are cancelled
The forecast is calling for extremely cold temperatures for much of the day on Wednesday. Travel may be difficult.