Governor Deal has declared a state of emergency that covers 83 counties including the Atlanta Metro area. State Government offices are closed for non essential personnel today.

Governor Deal is asking everyone to stay off the roads to allow the Department of Transportation to treat roads and interstates.

The following school systems in the Atlanta Metro area are closed.

Atlanta Public Schools

Fulton County

DeKalb

Cobb

Gwinnett (Digital Learning Day)

Clayton

Douglass

Fayette

Henry

Newton

Paulding

Griffin/Spaulding

Marietta

Rome

Decatur City

KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools are closed

Kennesaw State University is closed

University of West Ga is closed

Beulah Heights University​ is closed

Atlanta City Government and courts are closed

Dekalb and Fulton Government is closed

Gwinnett court and trial hearings are cancelled

The forecast is calling for extremely cold temperatures for much of the day on Wednesday. Travel may be difficult.