Governor Nathan Deal has extended a state of emergency in 83 counties in Georgia that includes the Atlanta Metro area. Due to the declaration, State Government offices will remain closed for non essential personnel on Thursday.

Governor Deal, city and county officials continue to ask everyone to stay home for their protection.

“Our top priority is to ensure the safety of Georgians and to allow the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to continue doing its job,” said Deal. “Due to yesterday’s winter weather and continued freezing temperatures, ice continues accumulating on our roadways. GDOT is responsible for the maintenance of more than 17,900 miles of state roads and interstates. Currently, there are more than 12,800 miles remaining to be cleared and treated. In light of this, I urge people to stay home, stay safe and remain off our roadways. We will continue monitoring the weather and will provide updates as necessary.”

In Atlanta, Gwinnett and DeKalb Counties sanitation operations are suspended for a second day and several roads are closed. Area police reported more than 90 traffic accidents before noon on Wednesday.

The following school systems in the Atlanta Metro area are closed on Thursday.

Atlanta Public Schools

Fulton County

DeKalb

Cobb

Gwinnett

Clayton

Douglass

Fayette

Henry

Newton

Paulding

Griffin/Spaulding

Marietta

Rome

Decatur City

KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools

Kennesaw State University

University of West Ga

Beulah Heights University​

Atlanta Technical College

Atlanta City Government offices and Municipal court remain closed

Dekalb County offices, facilities and courts remain closed

Fulton County Government offices remain closed

Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, Mall of Georgia and Town Centre in Cobb County malls closed early Wednesday evening

With the forecast calling for extremely cold temperatures on Wednesday night and Thursday morning three warming centers have been opened in Atlanta.

The warming centers locations are:

Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Avenue SW, Atlanta, GA 30331;

Central Park Recreational Center, 400 Merrits Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308; and

Grant Park Recreation Center, 537 Park Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30312.

If you need a ride to a warming center please call 404-546-2710.

Three warming centers are also open in DeKalb County until further notice:

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

Fire Station 21, 1090 Crown Point Pkwy., Atlanta, GA 30338

Experts advise you to dress in layers and limit your time outside. Temperatures are expected to get above freezing on Thursday afternoon.