Fourteen years after exposing Janet Jackson‘s breast to a live, global television audience Justin Timberlake‘s STILL having trouble addressing it.

In fact, as he prepares for his return as a halftime Super Bowl performer Feb. 4 – the first time since the aforementioned incident – he doesn’t do such a good job of convincing at least one Ryan Cameron that he and Jackson have been in good standing since.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, he intimated that the two superstars pow-wowed. But in that he also concedes “it wasn’t too much of a conversation…it’s just something that you have to look back on and go like, ‘OK well, you know you can’t change what’s happened; but you can move forward and learn from it.”

“Nah bruh,” Ryan denounced in today’s Ryan Report. “That was a lie.

“Until Janet confirms that… we don’t believe him.”