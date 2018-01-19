To those already reconsidering their new year’s goals nineteen days into 2018, consider Cardi B: A year ago she was arguably best-known for being a co-star on reality show “Love & Hip Hop New York.”

Now, less than 12 months later, she is a star – period. A cover of Rolling Stone magazine kind of star. A star so of-the-moment her acting equivalent (Tiffany Haddish) felt compelled to teach a quick 101 about her at a dinner party to no less than entertainment legend Barbra Streisand. A legitimate, hip-hop star in that her breakthrough single “Bodak Yellow” made her the first female rapper to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts without a feature since Lauryn Hill (1998’s “Doo Wop – That Thing”) – dethroning pop favorite Taylor Swift.

And as of this morning’s Ryan Report, there’s even more accolades for the artist born Belcalis Almanzar. The 25-year-old has just secured her first movie role. “They’re keeping the movie really top secret,” Jarard J continued. “Nobody’s saying what it is, who’s in it, who’s directing, nothing. All we know is she going to start filming in March.”

But that’s not it – keep the applause for Cardi B going as she is the first female artist to have FIVE singles in the Top 10 of Billboard magazine’s Hot R&B and Hip Hop songs at the same time.

Oh and guess who the previous record-holder was, with four? The entertainer Cardi B holds in highest regard, Beyonce.