By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under:Cardi B, Cardi B., Jarard J, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

To those already reconsidering their new year’s goals nineteen days into 2018, consider Cardi B: A year ago she was arguably best-known for being a co-star on reality show “Love & Hip Hop New York.”

Now, less than 12 months later, she is a star – period. A cover of Rolling Stone magazine kind of star.  A star so of-the-moment her acting equivalent (Tiffany Haddish) felt compelled to teach a quick 101 about her at a dinner party to no less than entertainment legend Barbra Streisand. A legitimate, hip-hop star in that her breakthrough single “Bodak Yellow” made her the first female rapper to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts without a feature since Lauryn Hill (1998’s “Doo Wop – That Thing”) – dethroning pop favorite Taylor Swift.

Related: GRAMMY Fall-Out About Cardi B’s Nomination

And as of this morning’s Ryan Report, there’s even more accolades for the artist born Belcalis Almanzar. The 25-year-old has just secured her first movie role. “They’re keeping the movie really top secret,” Jarard J continued. “Nobody’s saying what it is, who’s in it, who’s directing, nothing. All we know is she going to start filming in March.”

But that’s not it – keep the applause for Cardi B going as she is the first female artist to have FIVE singles in the Top 10 of Billboard magazine’s Hot R&B and Hip Hop songs at the same time.

Oh and guess who the previous record-holder was, with four? The entertainer Cardi B holds in highest regard, Beyonce.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Contact Us
Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live