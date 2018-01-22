Photo: Dennis Van Tine / PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Cardi B took to social media to defend her fiancé, Migos rapper Offset, against accusations that he’s homophobic.

Related: Offset Of Migos Apologizes For, Clarifies Controversial Verse

The controversy was triggered after Offset rapped, “I cannot vibe with queers,” in his guest spot on the YFN Lucci song “Boss Life.” When angry tweets started to roll in, the rapper apologized, insisting he wasn’t using the word “queer” as a homophobic slur and actually intended it to mean “strange” or “unusual.”

Lots of fans didn’t buy it and the social media barrage continued. That’s when Cardi B stepped in on Periscope Saturday night (Jan. 20) to stand by her man.

“I’m not going to let somebody call him ‘homophobic’ when I know that he’s not,” she said. “And I’m saying this because I seen him around these… around gays, and he treats them with the same respect he treats everybody. He never acts uncomfortable and he just don’t care.”

She also defended Offset’s explanation for why he used the word “queer,” and insisted she, also, had never heard the word used to describe gay people.

“It has a different vocabulary in the dictionary,” she said. “Now, that’s a word that you guys say that it’s a bad word for gays — I never even heard that word in the first place. Why don’t y’all educate people about it? A lot of people are not aware about what’s wrong or right in the LGBT community. Why don’t we do things to educate instead of bashing and trying to label something that they not?”

See a capture of Cardi’s full video, which contains profanity here.