Photo: Courtesy 300 Entertainemnt

By Scott T. Sterling

Migos have kicked off the week with a brand new track.

Related: Offset Of Migos Apologizes For, Clarifies Controversial Verse



With the group’s anticipated new album, Culture II, set for release this Friday (Jan. 26), Offset and company have shared an advance taste of what to expect from the set with “Supastars.”

According to Genius, the bumping club track is produced by Buddah Bless and Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E.

Listen to Migos’ “Supastars,” below.