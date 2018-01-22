By Ryan Cameron
This almost sounds like the start of a joke but Mo’Nique isn’t cracking a smile – not even one of her signature “Shu-gahs.”

But here goes: When is a business offering you a half-million dollar deal a bad thing? When that same business is offering your peers MULTImillion-dollar deals.

That’s why “Mo’Nique is saying that Netflix is not playing fair, offering her $500,000 even though they gave Amy Schumer $11 million,” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report. “They gave Chris Rock $20 million and Dave Chappelle $20 million. She’s calling for a boycott of Netflix.”

And Jarard J probably would have understood her position if the Oscar winner didn’t add that she was “the most decorated comedian alive.”

“If she wouldn’t have said THAT,” he said, “I would have been more like, ‘OK.’ ”

“That’s the part that kind of rubbed people wrong,” Wanda Smith continued. With Jarard adding: “For her to say that she should get the same money as Dave Chappelle…. Ehhhhhh.”

